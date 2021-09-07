Micanopy food give away to be held today

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Willie Mae Stokes Community Center in Micanopy is hosting a food giveaway. There will be bread, pastries, fresh produce, meat, and more. The food giveaway will begin at 11:30 am.

Seniors and disabled guests will be served first.

The food will be given on a first come, first serve basis after that.

TRENDING STORY: Shooting in downtown Gainesville leaves one person dead

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.