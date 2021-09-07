New COVID-19 variant under scrutiny by medical professionals as health care works tackle Delta

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Health officials are watching another COVID-19 variant.

According to the World Health Organization, the ‘MU’ variant is the latest to be labeled a ‘variant of interest.’

The MU variant was first identified in Colombia.

It continues to spread in that country and in Ecuador, and has been found in 39 counties including the U.S.

In the U.S., MU makes up less than one percent of cases, but it’s a variant that medical professionals across the country said they’re keeping an eye on.

“We are certainly are aware of the Mu variant, we are keeping a very close eye on it. It is rarely seen here but it is not close to being dominant,” Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci said.

According to Outbreak.info, a website that collects data on COVID-19 variants, as of Aug. 15, there had been 305 cases of the MU variant in the state.

At UF Health Shands, CEO Ed Jimenez said whatever variant a patient might have, the main goal is just to get them healthy.

“For the hospital’s nurses and doctors, the fact that you have COVID means you’re sick, which one of the variants almost doesn’t matter to them because you’re sick so,” Jimenez said.

He added that they don’t test for the different variants on a routine basis.

“From the boots on the ground nurses and doctors, it doesn’t appear that there’s really any difference in how patients need medical care. For me as a hospital person it’s too early to tell it’s impact or what it’s doing,” he added.

Jimenez said that he is enthusiastic that COVID cases are decreasing at the hospital.

He said that there are currently 161 COVID positive patients admitted.

One thing he did want to shine a light on, are the 80 other non-infectious patients at the hospital receiving care.

He said these patients fall into two categories - patients who are no longer infectious but still need care, and COVID patients who got better and were discharged but are now back.

“I don’t think that there’s more stress, because we’ve had more patients than that before, but I think fatigue is probably a word that I pay a lot of attention to emotional fatigue, mental fatigue, and certainly physical fatigue. We’re trying to keep them engaged to tell us what they’re thinking, how they’re feeling,” Jimenez said.

