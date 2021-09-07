Advertisement

Oak Hammock residents participating in Gainesville’s Senior Games

By Alex Carter
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
There was no shortage of Gainesville athletes who set their sites on gold this summer in Tokyo. But now, some are doing the same thing here in North Central Florida.

Ray Goldwire and Bob Virnstein are two of the three Oak Hammock residents participating in the Gainesville Senior Games starting this Friday.

Ray, who plays a round of golf with his friends twice a week, says he aims to “shoot his age”. He wants to place first or second in the golf regionals this Friday.

Bob is an avid swimmer and a marine ecologist who’s spent his entire life around the water. He’s competing in three different races.

It’s a given that both Ray and Bob want to win gold at the games, but they say this also helps them put an important emphasis on their personal health.

Ray says “it gives me sort of a marker as to how I’m doing at this stage in my life and so far, I feel very good about that. I don’t shoot as well as I used to but that’s okay because I’m a little bit older now.”

Bob says he notices that “being in a competition forces me to work a little harder and try harder and get to work huffing and puffing, and I think that’s just good for my general health.”

Linda Cooney is the other resident in the summer games and she plans to compete in track.

The action starts Friday and qualifiers advance to the state championships in December.

