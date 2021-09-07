Ocala Labor Day food drive ending soon

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Labor Day weekend food drive in Ocala will come to a close Tuesday.

Organizer Mary Savage plans to deliver the donated food to the Interfaith Food Pantry in Ocala.

The organization will then give the food out to families in need.

Savage says she plans on holding more food drives in the future.

