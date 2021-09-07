Advertisement

Ocala Labor Day food drive ending soon

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Labor Day weekend food drive in Ocala will come to a close Tuesday.

Organizer Mary Savage plans to deliver the donated food to the Interfaith Food Pantry in Ocala.

The organization will then give the food out to families in need.

Savage says she plans on holding more food drives in the future.

TRENDING STORY: 16-year old arrested after shooting his robbery accomplice in the leg

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Shooting in downtown Gainesville leaves one person dead
Shooting in downtown Gainesville leaves one person dead
16-year old arrested after shooting his robbery accomplice in the leg
16-year old arrested after shooting his robbery accomplice in the leg
Lake City fire chief dies from COVID-19
Lake City fire chief dies from COVID-19
Kassie Gilliam, Bradford County
“I hope she remembers my face,”: 20+ victims come forward after attorney’s arrest in Bradford County
Arsonist
Gainesville Police Department offering $5,000 reward for information on arsonist

Latest News

Lake City interim city manager speaks out after learning she’s to be evaluated
TV20 EXCLUSIVE: Lake City Interim City Manager speaks out after learning she’s to be evaluated
Lake City interim city manager speaks out after learning she’s to be evaluated
Lake City interim city manager speaks out after learning she’s to be evaluated
Funeral arrangements announced for Lake City fire chief
Funeral arrangements planned for Lake City Fire Chief
Gas prices have gone up almost a dollar more per gallon in a year's time.
Gas prices trending upwards in NCFL compared to 2020