The Ocala Police Department lobby is closed due to COVID-19

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - As COVID-19 cases are up among first responders, the lobby at the Ocala Police Department headquarters is closed until further notice due to the virus.

Members of the public can still receive services by using the building’s outside phone to speak with an officer.

The drive-thru window is also open for records requests, and police reports can be made online.

