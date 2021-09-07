Advertisement

The Ocala Police Department lobby is closed due to COVID-19

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - As COVID-19 cases are up among first responders, the lobby at the Ocala Police Department headquarters is closed until further notice due to the virus.

Members of the public can still receive services by using the building’s outside phone to speak with an officer.

The drive-thru window is also open for records requests, and police reports can be made online.

TRENDING STORY: US COVID cases top 40 million

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Shooting in downtown Gainesville leaves one person dead
Shooting in downtown Gainesville leaves one person dead
16-year old arrested after shooting his robbery accomplice in the leg
16-year old arrested after shooting his robbery accomplice in the leg
Man in Gainesville arrested after throwing punch during argument
Student arrested in Gainesville for argument leading to a fight
Autopsy report shows Rex and Brody Reinhart were shot by father
Autopsy report shows Rex and Brody Reinhart were shot by father
Man in Gainesville arrested for abusing wife and child
Gainesville man arrested on child abuse charges

Latest News

The Ocala Police Department lobby is closed due to COVID-19
The Ocala Police Department lobby is closed due to COVID-19
WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST
WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST
WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST
WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST
Hometown Hero: Pastor Kevin Thorpe adopts elementary schools
Hometown Hero: Pastor Kevin Thorpe adopts elementary schools