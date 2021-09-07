One dead and another hurt in highway crash involving a semi-truck

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A deadly crash on I-10 in Columbia County today left one dead, and another hurt.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a pickup truck was driving west on the ramp at the I-75 and I-10 interchange.

The pickup went off the road and then overcorrected, heading across the westbound lanes of I-10 before colliding with a semi-truck.

The 53-year-old driver was killed, the 47-year old woman in the passenger seat was airlifted to the hospital.

