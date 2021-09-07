Superintendent Carlee Simon says the rest of her reorganization plan is on hold

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Superintendent Carlee Simon spoke at the Women’s Club in Alachua and addressed several topics from Covid-19 to her current situation with the governor.

Simon says she’s aware her relationship with the governor is controversial, but her plan is to keep her schools as safe as possible.

“I look at it like I am the leader of this organization. I have 4,000 employees, I have 28,000 students. Every one of them needs to know that I will fight for the safest environment that I can provide for them. I need them to know that I value them, I value them as human beings and I value them as educators. I need them,” Simon explained.

A petition has been filed against Governor Ron DeSantis’ appeal. Simon stated they have to wait and see what will happen next.

Related Story: Buchholz High School receives fourth bomb threat of the school year

“We’re continuing to do the work we need to do and we’ll see how it all plays out. We did, with Broward and Orange County, we also filed with DOAH a petition about the rule-making process and we’re waiting on that as well,” claimed Simon.

As for the portion of her reorganization plan that has not been approved, Simon said it’s on hold.

“At this point, we’re just assessing where we are, what our needs are. Obviously, the Covid situation has changed many of the things we were planning for and prepared to do. So, at this point, I’m just holding off and waiting. We’re going to navigate the landscape with the team we have right now and go from there,” said Simon.

Simon left shortly after due to another bomb threat at Buchholz High School.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.