TV20 EXCLUSIVE: Lake City Interim City Manager speaks out after learning she’s to be evaluated

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Interim City Manager Ami Fields claimed she’s being discriminated against by members of the Lake City City Council after learning her role will be evaluated at Tuesday night’s meeting. In late June, the council voted her into the role after firing previous city manager Joe Helfenberger.

“It makes me feel like I’ve been singled out,” Fields said.

Just two months into the interim city manager position, late Friday Ami Fields was shocked after learning she would be evaluated after receiving an updated agenda for the upcoming meeting.

“I’m still gathering bits and pieces,” Fields explained.

Related story: Lake City Council fires city manager, replaces him with the HR manager he previously fired

She later learned she received a complaint from a Lake City police officer she’s never met.

She said the city attorney told her the complaint didn’t have merit until she was named in the complaint.

“Other than that I haven’t received any suggestions or complaints from any member of the council,” Fields said.

She said she did make some changes in personnel and Field’s research launched an investigation placing the public works administrator on leave.

Fields said she believes she’s being punished for bringing about what she calls a change to lake city and the council members intend to publicly embarrass her.

“I think that’s just a door opener,” Fields said.

Mayor Stephen Witt said that’s not the case.

“We had a rough budget process because we weren’t where we’d been before,” Witt said.

Related story: Columbia County Report: Lake City Council Members discuss city manager job, city hall

“I’ve done the best that I could with what was given to me and actually inherited and this encompasses not just the budget but overall agreements throughout that the previous city manager did,” Fields said.

Written complaints have also circulated from residents around town of no confidence in fields

“People have just raised some issues about things not matching up with her past work history,” Witt explained. “I don’t have any proof one way or another.”

“I would like to hear what they have to say based on these outside opinions that are not true,” Fields said.

Residents in support of Fields are planning to pack the Tuesday meeting.

“It’s all going to be evaluated and like I said it’s a community concern on both sides,” Witt added.

Witt said the council voted on a firm to help find a permanent city manager.

“I would do the same thing I did all over again,” Fields said.

Fields is seeking legal advice and plans to keep fighting if she is indeed terminated.

The City Council meeting will begin on Tuesday at 6:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.