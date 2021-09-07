Two Columbia County teens arrested for gun charges

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Two teens were arrested for bringing guns to Friday night’s football game at Columbia high school.

Sheriff’s deputies say school resource deputies were notified of a teen who was armed near the stadium entrance.

Deputies found guns on a 14-year old Pathways Academy student and a 15-year-old Lake City middle school student.

TRENDING STORY: US COVID cases top 40 million

Together the teens had three guns.

School officials will put in place new security protocols for all athletic events moving forward.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.