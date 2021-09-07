UF wide receiver Rick Wells making the most of his long wait

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Fans love to make friendly wagers on game day. But if you predicted Rick Wells would have the Gators’ first touchdown catch of the season, you might have won a lot of bets.

Like outside linebacker Jeremiah Moon, Wells is in his sixth season in the Florida program. He finally delivered his first career touchdown catch in the season opener against Florida Atlantic and led the team with five receptions.

Wells arrived in Gainesville in 2016. After redshirting his initial season, he was suspended in 2017 and then spent the last three years behind NFL-bound receivers.

Although it’s been a long walk through the desert, Wells is happy to have his thirst quenched.

“Through everything I’ve been through, transferring never came into my mind,” said Wells, referring to the path a lot of players take nowadays when not regularly playing. “The way I grew up, I grew up on loyalty, I’m loyal to Gator Nation, so why not stick with them.”

“It’s about your development as a player and your development from the beginning to the ending of your career,” said Florida head coach Dan Mullen. “His was a lot more development based, it’s always great to see people that do that do things the right way to have success.”

Prior to his five-reception performance on Saturday, Wells totaled 20 catches in his UF career across 29 games. The Gators visit South Florida on Saturday at 1 p.m. in Tampa.

