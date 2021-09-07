Advertisement

US COVID cases top 40 million

By CNN
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – America’s COVID pandemic reaches another milestone.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, more than 40 million people in the country have had coronavirus.

More than 4 million of those cases were reported in the last four weeks alone.

While this number represents officially reported positive test results, many experts believe the real number of infections is much larger.

According to the data, more than 649,000 Americans have died since the pandemic started.

The White House plan to roll out COVID-19 boosters by Sept. 20 may change.
The White House plan to roll out COVID-19 boosters by Sept. 20 may change.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the expert who’s leading the coronavirus response for the White House, said he’s still optimistic Pfizer booster shots will be available on Sept. 20.

Moderna may take a bit longer.

The Johnson & Johnson booster is still being researched.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting in downtown Gainesville leaves one person dead
Shooting in downtown Gainesville leaves one person dead
16-year old arrested after shooting his robbery accomplice in the leg
16-year old arrested after shooting his robbery accomplice in the leg
Autopsy report shows Rex and Brody Reinhart were shot by father
Autopsy report shows Rex and Brody Reinhart were shot by father
Man in Gainesville arrested after throwing punch during argument
Student arrested in Gainesville for argument leading to a fight
Man in Gainesville arrested for abusing wife and child
Gainesville man arrested on child abuse charges

Latest News

A missing 3-year-old boy with autism is found safe in Australia after three days.
Rescuers find toddler lost in Australian woods for 3 days
Vehicles are under water during flooding in Philadelphia, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 in the...
Biden to survey NY, NJ storm damage after deadly flooding
A missing 3-year-old boy with autism is found safe in Australia after three days.
Australian toddler found after 3 days in woods
Afghan women shout slogans during an anti-Pakistan demonstration near the Pakistan embassy in...
Taliban name caretaker Cabinet that pays homage to old guard
Slidell police released video of a rear camera on a Tesla after a man claimed he was struck by...
Police arrest man claiming he was struck by Tesla after reviewing onboard camera