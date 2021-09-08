ACPS to offer free nasal flu vaccine to students

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Public Schools will be offering free nasal spray vaccines for the flu during school hours.

The county health department is providing flu mist to all eligible students, pre-k through 12th grade.

Parents must fill out a consent form to have their child vaccinated, which can be found here.

