ACPS to offer free nasal flu vaccine to students

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Public Schools will be offering free nasal spray vaccines for the flu during school hours.

The county health department is providing flu mist to all eligible students, pre-k through 12th grade.

Parents must fill out a consent form to have their child vaccinated, which can be found here.

