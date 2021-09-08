ACPS to offer free nasal flu vaccine to students
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Public Schools will be offering free nasal spray vaccines for the flu during school hours.
The county health department is providing flu mist to all eligible students, pre-k through 12th grade.
Parents must fill out a consent form to have their child vaccinated, which can be found here.
