Alachua city commissioner tests positive for COVID-19

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua city commissioner and his wife have tested positive for COVID-19.

Rob Wilford made the announcement on Facebook and says they have been quarantined since August 22.

He wrote, “I just did not have the energy or mental capacity to compose my thoughts.”

Wilford went on to write that he is weak but gaining strength, and his wife Diane’s symptoms are milder than his.

Wilford is in his fourth term, having been first elected in 2010.

