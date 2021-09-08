Alachua County commissioners extend emergency order, approve enforcement fines

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Alachua County commissioners are running out of time to keep their emergency order.

“And we only have a couple more weeks that we can do,” said Alachua County Commission Chair, Ken Cornell.

It’s week four out of the six that Governor Ron DeSantis allows local governments to enact an order, state law allows 42 days specifically.

So, commissioners unanimously approved an extension for their order along with direction to send a letter to University of Florida and Santa Fe college officials asking for mask mandates on campus. There is another change in the latest order.

“And so I would like businesses to put the signs up at the very least and if they don’t I would like us to go ahead and write a citation and come back the next day until we get them to comply that would be my approach for the businesses,” added Cornell. “If we’ve gone to businesses and asked them to put up a sign and they’ve snubbed their nose at us and when we go back and ask them again, I’m okay with writing a citation. I think education then leads right into enforcement.”

After the first warning by county code enforcement officers, if a business doesn’t have the county’s COVID-19 signage displayed, the owner could face a fine of up to $125.

“We shouldn’t have any issues,” said Gainesville business owner, Latalyia McKnight.

The second and third violations include a $250 and $500 fine, respectively. The order’s enforcement is a rule McKnight wants to avoid for more reasons than just money.

“A lot of the concern for the community is when people aren’t following the rules that are in place, we can’t get anywhere, “added McKnight. “And I don’t want to see our city fall apart as a result. We have a lot of businesses here, a lot of local businesses and I’ve seen several close as a result. So I’m trying to do everything in my power to stay in the best shape we can.”

The latest order replaces the current one which expires Thursday.

