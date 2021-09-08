Advertisement

Alachua County extends their COVID-19 emergency order

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The COVID-19 emergency order in effect for alachua county was extended.

County commissioners voted yesterday to prolong the order for another seven days.

The order requires people to wear masks inside certain businesses and public places.

This is the second time the emergency order has been extended.

The maximum time it can remain in effect is 42 days.

