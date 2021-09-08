Alachua County extends their COVID-19 emergency order

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The COVID-19 emergency order in effect for alachua county was extended.

County commissioners voted yesterday to prolong the order for another seven days.

The order requires people to wear masks inside certain businesses and public places.

This is the second time the emergency order has been extended.

The maximum time it can remain in effect is 42 days.

TRENDING STORY: TV20 EXCLUSIVE: Lake City Interim City Manager speaks out after learning she’s to be evaluated

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.