Alachua County Sheriff’s office gets a contract to increase bicycle and pedestrian visibility enforcement

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - the Florida Department of Transportation is awarding the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office a contract to increase bicycle and pedestrian visibility enforcement.

The contract is for roughly $6,100.

It will last until may of next year.

ASO deputies will conduct high visibility enforcement on roadways for all people in an effort to improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists.

Funds from the contract can only be used for this program.

