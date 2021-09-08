Advertisement

Gainesville Health and Fitness to honor 9 military members who died overseas

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Nine men who died serving oversees will be memorialized at Gainesville Health and Fitness.

Plaques will be made and hung in the main center’s new outdoor fitness pavilion, known as Echo. The ceremony will take place Friday at 6 p.m. inside the pavilion.

The event is not open to the public, as it is meant to be a private time for the families and GHF staff.

“His name is Phillip Paul Clark, he joined right out of high school,” said father Mike Clark, “we don’t want people to forget that our son, our daughter, gave up the ultimate sacrifice as part of their service to the country to keep everyone safe.”

Echo is set to open to the public sometime next week. People can view the plaques, and enjoy the outdoor space.

