Lake City Council votes to investigate a complaint against the interim city manager

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -The City Council of Lake City formally evaluated Ami Fields in her role as interim city manager during a contentious city meeting Tuesday night. The council did not fire her, however, they did vote to find an outside law firm to investigate a complaint filed against her.

RELATED STORY: TV20 EXCLUSIVE: Lake City Interim City Manager speaks out after learning she’s to be evaluated

The agenda items about Fields were added to the meeting agenda after Mayor Stephen Witt learned of a harassment complaint against Fields. He also heard concerns from residents about her previous professional history.

“There was never a background check done that I’m aware of with Mrs. Fields and there’s conflicts with her resume that a lot of people have been raising concerns and documents are flying around town,” said Mayor Witt.

Councilman Todd Sampson accused Mayor Witt, and Councilmen Chris Greene and Eugene Jefferson of planning to vote Fields out prior to the meeting. He also argued that if a background check was not performed then it was a failure of former City Manager Joe Helfenberger and should not be held against Fields.

RELATED STORY: Lake City Council fires city manager, replaces him with the HR manager he previously fired

During the meeting, multiple city employees and department heads showed up to lend their support to the city manager who has been on the job for over two months.

Fields said she plans to over-communicate in the future to make sure she’s doing her job in a way that is satisfactory to the council. She said she is still fearful her job may be in jeopardy.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.