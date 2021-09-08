MCPS officials are encouraged by last week’s decreasing COVID cases

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Last week 539 students and school employees tested positive for COVID-19 and just more than 2,000 of them had to quarantine.

But this is down from the previous week where 733 were positive and more than 3,000 were direct contacts. School board chair Nancy Thrower said this may be due to their face covering mandate.

“What’s interesting to me is that many parents have shared that they have opted their kids out we have about 20%. But a lot of them are still sending their kids to school with masks but they just wanted to make sure that their kids could take a mask break and take their masks off if they felt like they needed to.”

One mom said it’s an encouraging sign to see the numbers go down.

“I think it’s a good sign that we’re starting to see the COVID numbers in the school system go down. I mean that’s a relief to us as parents I know my kids personally have antibodies, but not everybody is in that same boat so I think it’s a good sign,” Deana Mathes.

Thrower said she’s thankful for the community-wide effort.

“To the community and our employees and our parents and our kids. There’s isn’t one person in Marion County that hasn’t been affected in some way by COVID-19. It took us a little while to wrap our heads around that only was the virus continuing but it’s in a whole new form.”

Marion County will continue their face covering opt-out provision in hopes the numbers will keep going down.

