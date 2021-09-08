Advertisement

MCPS officials are encouraged by last week’s decreasing COVID cases

By Taylor Simpson
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Last week 539 students and school employees tested positive for COVID-19 and just more than 2,000 of them had to quarantine.

But this is down from the previous week where 733 were positive and more than 3,000 were direct contacts. School board chair Nancy Thrower said this may be due to their face covering mandate.

“What’s interesting to me is that many parents have shared that they have opted their kids out we have about 20%. But a lot of them are still sending their kids to school with masks but they just wanted to make sure that their kids could take a mask break and take their masks off if they felt like they needed to.”

One mom said it’s an encouraging sign to see the numbers go down.

“I think it’s a good sign that we’re starting to see the COVID numbers in the school system go down. I mean that’s a relief to us as parents I know my kids personally have antibodies, but not everybody is in that same boat so I think it’s a good sign,” Deana Mathes.

Thrower said she’s thankful for the community-wide effort.

“To the community and our employees and our parents and our kids. There’s isn’t one person in Marion County that hasn’t been affected in some way by COVID-19. It took us a little while to wrap our heads around that only was the virus continuing but it’s in a whole new form.”

Marion County will continue their face covering opt-out provision in hopes the numbers will keep going down.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Man in Gainesville arrested after throwing punch during argument
Student arrested in Gainesville for argument leading to a fight
Lake City interim city manager speaks out after learning she’s to be evaluated
TV20 EXCLUSIVE: Lake City Interim City Manager speaks out after learning she’s to be evaluated
A Florida road is known locally for its pothole problem, and residents are tired of waiting to...
Tree planted in pothole in protest of road conditions
Former NFL star and Gainesville native Clinton Portis pleads guilty
Former NFL star and Gainesville native Clinton Portis pleads guilty on Fraud Charges
High School Football in NCFL
Poll: Vote for the high school football play of the week

Latest News

Two Gainesville city charter officers resign, mayor responds
Two Gainesville city charter officers resign, mayor responds
Last week 539 students and school employees tested positive for COVID-19 and just more than...
MCPS officials are encouraged by last week’s decreasing COVID cases
Power of the pebble, one woman’s initiative to stop suicide
Power of the pebble, one woman’s initiative to stop suicide
Gainesville Health and Fitness to honor 9 military members who died overseas
Gainesville Health and Fitness to honor 9 military members who died overseas