“It was like a knife through my heart”: North Central Florida remembers 9/11 ahead of 20th anniversary

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As we approach the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terrorists attacks, people across North Central Florida are taking time to reflect back.

Faces quickly changed once asked about their whereabouts on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, as most could immediately recall the exact moment when they heard and saw the news of the first plane crashing into the North Tower of the World Trade Center.

“I was in my lab, sitting down listening to the radio while I was working,” said Biological Scientist Deena Sanders. “It was like a knife through my heart. The pain is still there.”

“I was teaching at the time and one of my students informed me because I didn’t have the chance to look at the TV,” said research faculty member, Mahesh Peddibhotla. “You know little kids who lost their parents that day, the first responders who have to deal with health effects.”

“I was actually doing service work in Jacksonville. I was at a customer’s house and she had it on,” said plumber Dennis Heying.

TRENDING STORY: New COVID-19 variant under scrutiny by medical professionals as health care works tackle Delta

“When I first arrived at my office, one of my TVs was on and that’s when the first plane hit,” said Psychiatrist Ludmila DeFari. “To see the second plane hit and then the towers fall and it’s like vivid in my memory.”

For Deena Sanders, the attacks hit a little closer to home.

“I lived in new york in governors island when I was little and I saw the trade center go up and my sister worked there,” Sanders said.

Sandi Reveille said she lived just outside of the city at the time with her husband, who was one of the New York City police officers helping with recovery efforts.

“A lot of commotion was happening because where we lived were a lot of police and fireman families and then realizing that the towers have been hit,” said Reveille.

Thinking back to the day nearly 3,000 victims died is difficult, but necessary, as they all said it’s important to pay their respects to those on the front lines.

“It’s still an emotional day. Just too many lives lost,” said DeFari.

“The fact that people are running out of the building, but yet our first responders had to run in and help people and so in doing so they lost their lives,” Reveille added.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.