North Florida completed a fundraising challenge to collect an extra $75,000

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The North Florida Land Trust is getting an extra $75,000 after completing a fundraising challenge.

The trust raised $75,000, and it was matched by the EJK foundation of Houston, Texas.

The money will be used to assist in the Ocala to Osceola wildlife corridor.

The foundation also awarded the trust $450,000 in July of last year, funding operations for two years.

