Ocala Recreation and Parks to host hispanic senior wellness fair next month

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Ocala will host a hispanic senior wellness fair in October.

On October 2, the recreation and parks department is putting on the fair at Citizens’ Circle.

The event is in honor of Hispanic Heritage month; it starts at 12 p.m. and lasts until 5 p.m.

The free fair will feature health care professionals and government agencies to provide resources and answer questions. There will also be vendors, food trucks, and entertainment.

For more information, visit the event's website.

