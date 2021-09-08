Advertisement

Ocala Recreation and Parks to host hispanic senior wellness fair next month

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Ocala will host a hispanic senior wellness fair in October.

On October 2, the recreation and parks department is putting on the fair at Citizens’ Circle.

The event is in honor of Hispanic Heritage month; it starts at 12 p.m. and lasts until 5 p.m.

The free fair will feature health care professionals and government agencies to provide resources and answer questions. There will also be vendors, food trucks, and entertainment.

For more information, visit the event’s website.

TRENDING STORY: TV20 EXCLUSIVE: Lake City Interim City Manager speaks out after learning she’s to be evaluated

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Man in Gainesville arrested after throwing punch during argument
Student arrested in Gainesville for argument leading to a fight
Lake City interim city manager speaks out after learning she’s to be evaluated
TV20 EXCLUSIVE: Lake City Interim City Manager speaks out after learning she’s to be evaluated
A Florida road is known locally for its pothole problem, and residents are tired of waiting to...
Tree planted in pothole in protest of road conditions
High School Football in NCFL
Poll: Vote for the high school football play of the week
16-year old arrested after shooting his robbery accomplice in the leg
16-year old arrested after shooting his robbery accomplice in the leg

Latest News

WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST
WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST
Widlife Wednesday: Asian Forest Scorpions
Wildlife Wednesday: Asian Forest Scorpions
UF announces new IFAS Dean Andra Johnson
UF announces new IFAS Dean Andra Johnson
Artistic Director Stephanie Lynge discusses The Hippodrome’s September events
Artistic Director Stephanie Lynge discusses The Hippodrome’s September events