Power of the pebble, one woman’s initiative to stop suicide

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s National Suicide Prevention week.

The CDC estimates one person commits suicide every 11 minutes.

Advocates across north central Florida are trying innovative projects to change this.

It’s a scary conversation to have.

“Unfortunately, it’s one of the calls we receive everyday it seems like so we are prepared,” MCSO Public Relations Director, Sgt. Paul Bloom said.

Thoughts of suicide and depression can happen to many of us, especially during the past year.

Marion County Sheriff’s officials said an increasing number of people are reaching out for help.

9-1-1 dispatchers and deputies are trained to handle mental health situations, and have crisis intervention staff available 24/7.

“I just had a page within the last hour of a local teenager that may have attempted suicide today so it’s an ongoing issue,” he added.

Regina Huffman is tackling this epidemic, by painting rocks.

“Over the years it’s become my place of solace. I could just spend hours in here painting,” Huffman said.

This passion started when she found her first painted rock outside a thrift store.

Now she wants to share that same joy with her community.

“Right now with things that are going on in the world, with sickness, and so much anger and hate, it’s just a way to show people that their lives have value. There’s not enough love in the world and it’s a way to share that,” she said.

She’s also sent her creations to other cities around the country.

“The Joshua York Foundation did a huge project. Someone can be having a really hard day and contemplating not good things about their future and they find a rock that says ‘you matter’, it can literally change their entire outlook,” Huffman said.

Proving that a pebble can make a big impact.

