Putnam County Sheriff’s Deputies searching for man who allegedly set fire to woman’s home and hit her

INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) -Putnam County Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for an Interlachen man who they say abused a woman and then tried setting her home on fire.

According to deputies, 33-year-old Jordan Green went to the woman’s home and began arguing with her. He then hit her in the head.

The woman took her kids with her into a bedroom and locked the door, only to begin smelling smoke.

When she left the room, part of her home was on fire, and Green was gone.

Green is wanted on charges of felony battery and is on probation.

The State Fire Marshalls office is also investigating this case as arson.

