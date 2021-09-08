Sumter County correctional officer pleads guilty to attempted drug smuggling

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A former federal corrections officer has pleaded guilty in Ocala to trying to smuggle drugs into Coleman Prison.

Federal prosecutors say 27-year-old Wayne Grant Jr. took $2000 to smuggle meth into the prison in February.

Instead, investigators sent him counterfeit drugs, which he brought into the prison and gave to an inmate.

Grant faces up to 15 years in prison.

A sentencing date has not yet been set.

