Sumter County correctional officer pleads guilty to attempted drug smuggling

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A former federal corrections officer has pleaded guilty in Ocala to trying to smuggle drugs into Coleman Prison.

Federal prosecutors say 27-year-old Wayne Grant Jr. took $2000 to smuggle meth into the prison in February.

Instead, investigators sent him counterfeit drugs, which he brought into the prison and gave to an inmate.

Grant faces up to 15 years in prison.

A sentencing date has not yet been set.

