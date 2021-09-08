Advertisement

Temple Shir Shalom is running a virtual food drive as Rosh Hashanah comes to an end

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As Rosh Hashanah wraps up, Temple Shir Shalom is running a virtual high holiday food drive in Gainesville.

This virtual food drive is through online financial donations only made out to Temple Shir Shalom.

The money raised will go to bread of the mighty after Yom Kippur concludes.

Here is the link to donate.

