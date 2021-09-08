Temple Shir Shalom is running a virtual food drive as Rosh Hashanah comes to an end

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As Rosh Hashanah wraps up, Temple Shir Shalom is running a virtual high holiday food drive in Gainesville.

This virtual food drive is through online financial donations only made out to Temple Shir Shalom.

The money raised will go to bread of the mighty after Yom Kippur concludes.

Here is the link to donate.

TRENDING STORY: 16-year old arrested after shooting his robbery accomplice in the leg

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.