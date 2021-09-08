Advertisement

Two Gainesville city charter officers resign, mayor responds

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - City Attorney Nicolle Shalley and City Clerk Omichele Gainey have resigned from their positions with the City of Gainesville.

Shalley says she is taking a position in Levy County.

FULL RESIGNATION STATEMENT:

Nicolle Shalley's resignation letter to the City of Gainesville
Nicolle Shalley's resignation letter to the City of Gainesville(WCJB File)

Gainey did not give a specific reason for her resignation.

FULL RESIGNATION STATEMENT:

These resignations make four women, including Taneisha Marshal and Gail Johnson, who have resigned from leadership roles with the City of Gainesville in the last six months.

Mayor Lauren Poe responded to these resignations, saying he is sad to see these charter officers leave.

MAYOR’S FULL STATEMENT:

“I regret to confirm that Nicolle Shalley and Omichelle Gainey submitted letters of resignation today. Both have provided exemplarily service to the City Commission and to our neighbors, and while we are sad to bid them farewell, we wish them both the best in their future pursuits. We are grateful that both Omi and Nicolle have voiced their commitment to working closely with us over the next two months to ensure a smooth transition. We will soon begin the task of identifying an interim and plan for future recruitment.”

