UF announces new IFAS Dean Andra Johnson

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - On Tuesday, UF announced the new dean of UF IFAS extension and director of Florida cooperative extension will be Andra Johnson.

Johnson will lead UF IFAS’ statewide network of more than 650 faculty educators and scientists whose focus is economic, environmental and community health.

He was previously the associate director of Pennsylvania State University’s extension.

Johnson will assume the role on November 1.

