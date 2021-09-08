Advertisement

A UF Ophthalmology specialist uses a new eye cancer procedure

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A University of Florida Ophthalmology specialist is using a new precision radiation procedure to treat eye cancer.

Dr. Gibran Khurshid is using a gold implant about the size of a contact lens to deliver tightly focused radiation.

The implant is sewn onto the surface of the eye and stays there for about four days.

Khurshid says thanks to this procedure patients who would have lost their eye sight in the past are able to preserve their vision.

