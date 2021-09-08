UF professor discusses lasting impacts of 9/11 ahead of the 20th anniversary

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - With the 20th anniversary of 9/11 just a few days away, one UF professor is addressing how that day is still relevant to foreign policy today.

The crowd of students that Dr. Matt Jacobs spoke to are mostly all too young to remember their day on 9/11, but he said being a professor in the history department, he remembers the day like it was yesterday.

“I walked into my office and people are saying ‘did you hear what’s going on?’ and as a person who’s a U.S. Middle East specialist in the history department, suddenly my career changed,” said Jacobs.

Now 20 years later, he’s not only talking about his experience that day, but educating students on its lasting impact.

Students asked questions about many different topics, but the one most students wanted answers on was the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan.

“Is that approach to counter-terrorism sustainable over the long term? We sustained in a certain way for 20 years, but when we had to sort of pull back from that we’ve seen the backlash against it domestically,” Jacobs said.

He said many Americans’ viewpoints on leaving Afghanistan are based on the concept that it’s mostly a military problem.

“How do we actually exit from that? What does accomplishing your goals look like? When have you accomplished them? How does that define an exit strategy?”

One student who came to the discussion said she was most interested to hear about the human cost that resulted from 9/11.

“We are very removed from war and it’s something that’s impacted our generation very much so,” said Emma Sanchez, an international studies student.

Sanchez said the discussion got her thinking of creative solutions the military can use in the future.

“For the people in Afghanistan, you know we have so many people who were assisting U.S. servicemen and women and so a lot of them will be coming over to the United States as well, so just thinking of the human cost over and over again,” she said.

Sanchez said she thinks it’s important to listen to discussions like this, to not repeat mistakes we’ve made in the past.

