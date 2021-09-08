UF’s Bob Graham Center for Public Service is hosting a 9/11 discussion

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - On September 8, the Bob Graham Center for Public Service will host a discussion about the events of 9/11.

The public event will begin at 12 p.m. in UF’s Pugh Hall Ocora. The discussion will center upon foreign policy during the September 11 events and how it continues to impact today’s society.

Bob Graham Center Director Dr. Matt Jacobs will hold a special Q&A during the event. The public can attend in-person or online.

For more information, visit the event’s website.

