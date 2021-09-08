Advertisement

Union County correctional officer dies after a long battle with COVID-19

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
UNION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of their deputies.

Correctional officer Stacy Crawford died at UF Health Shands after a lengthy battle with COVID-19.

Crawford worked for the Sheriff’s office since 2016 and worked for the Department of Corrections for 27 years.

