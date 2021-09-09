Alachua County Commission Chair Ken Cornell to serve on three policy committees

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Commission Chair Ken Cornell will serve on three policy committees for the Florida Association of Counties.

Cornell was appointed to the Water Environmental and Sustainability Committee, Health Safety and Justice Committee, and Select Committee on Broadband. He will spend the next year guiding policy initiatives in these areas.

