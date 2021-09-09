Advertisement

Alachua County Commission Chair Ken Cornell to serve on three policy committees

Cornell will spend the next year guiding policy initiatives in these areas.
Cornell will spend the next year guiding policy initiatives in these areas.(WCJB FILE)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 10:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Commission Chair Ken Cornell will serve on three policy committees for the Florida Association of Counties.

Cornell was appointed to the Water Environmental and Sustainability Committee, Health Safety and Justice Committee, and Select Committee on Broadband. He will spend the next year guiding policy initiatives in these areas.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Former NFL star and Gainesville native Clinton Portis pleads guilty
Former NFL star and Gainesville native Clinton Portis pleads guilty on Fraud Charges
Man in Gainesville arrested after throwing punch during argument
Student arrested in Gainesville for argument leading to a fight
Lake City interim city manager speaks out after learning she’s to be evaluated
TV20 EXCLUSIVE: Lake City Interim City Manager speaks out after learning she’s to be evaluated
A Florida road is known locally for its pothole problem, and residents are tired of waiting to...
Tree planted in pothole in protest of road conditions
High School Football in NCFL
Poll: Vote for the high school football play of the week

Latest News

New City of Hawthorne City Manager plans to help the city grow
New City of Hawthorne City Manager plans to help the city grow
Florida football home game against Alabama sold out
Gator Football home game against Alabama sold out
Alachua County setting deadline to register to vote in special election
Alachua County setting deadline to register to vote in city commission special election
Florida football home game against Alabama sold out
UF Football home game against Alabama sold out
Alachua County setting deadline to register to vote in special election
Alachua County sets deadline to register to vote in special election