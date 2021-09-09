Advertisement

Alachua County Commissioners send letter urging UF and Santa Fe presidents to implement mask mandates

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County commissioners sent a letter to the presidents of UF and Santa Fe, telling them to mandate masks on their campuses—or else the county will do it for them.

UF and Santa Fe College are currently exempt under the county’s emergency order mandating masks, but the county attorney says the exemption can be revoked.

Commissioners plan to discuss any response from UF or santa fe at their next special meeting about the county order on tuesday.

Read the full letter here.

TRENDING STORY: Alachua city commissioner tests positive for COVID-19

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

City Clerk Omichele Gainey and City Attorney Nicolle Shalley
Two Gainesville city charter officers resign, mayor responds
Former NFL star and Gainesville native Clinton Portis pleads guilty
Former NFL star and Gainesville native Clinton Portis pleads guilty on Fraud Charges
Alachua County mask sign
Alachua County commissioners extend emergency order, approve enforcement fines
Alachua city commissioner tests positive for COVID-19
Alachua city commissioner tests positive for COVID-19

Latest News

Mask mandate lawsuit faces pivotal ruling
Sheriffs praise hiring bonus proposal to combat law enforcement officer vacancies
Mary Goodrich of Dixie county flooded home
“You can walk in certain areas and you can sink”: Post-storm rains worsen flooding for Dixie County residents
Mask mandate lawsuit faces pivotal ruling
Mask mandate lawsuit faces pivotal ruling, but multiple legal battles still at play
Lake City City Council member resigns
Lake City Councilman Chris Greene suddenly submits letter of resignation