Alachua County Commissioners send letter urging UF and Santa Fe presidents to implement mask mandates

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County commissioners sent a letter to the presidents of UF and Santa Fe, telling them to mandate masks on their campuses—or else the county will do it for them.

UF and Santa Fe College are currently exempt under the county’s emergency order mandating masks, but the county attorney says the exemption can be revoked.

Commissioners plan to discuss any response from UF or santa fe at their next special meeting about the county order on tuesday.

