The Alachua County Development Review Committee meets to consider approval of the Micanopy Dollar Store

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Development Review Committee is meeting to consider their final approval of the Dollar Store near Micanopy.

The meeting takes place at 1:30 p.m. in the Alachua County Administration Building’s John R. “Jack” Durrance Auditorium, Room 209.

The discussion will include the final development plan review for a Dollar Store near Micanopy.

The public can attend both in-person or virtually.

Prior to the meeting, questions and comments can be sent in via email to developmentreview@alachuacounty.us

For public comment during the meeting, attendees can call 929-505-6099.

