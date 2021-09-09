The Alachua County Development Review Committee meets to consider approval of the Micanopy Dollar Store
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Development Review Committee is meeting to consider their final approval of the Dollar Store near Micanopy.
The meeting takes place at 1:30 p.m. in the Alachua County Administration Building’s John R. “Jack” Durrance Auditorium, Room 209.
The discussion will include the final development plan review for a Dollar Store near Micanopy.
The public can attend both in-person or virtually.
Prior to the meeting, questions and comments can be sent in via email to developmentreview@alachuacounty.us
For public comment during the meeting, attendees can call 929-505-6099.
