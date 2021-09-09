Alachua County Developmental Review Committee held a meeting to discuss the plans of the Dollar General being built in Micanopy

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -For more than a year, the topic of controversy has been Dollar General building a store in Micanopy. The Alachua County developmental review committee held a meeting to discuss this plan.

The meeting went on for more than 5 hours and most of the people who spoke at the meeting are against the Dollar General being built in Micanopy. The only people who spoke in support of the plan are the developers.

At the meeting, they discussed the final developmental plan for Dollar General.

So the development review committee could make sure all the developer’s plans are up to code. Such as the Dollar General looking like other buildings in the town of Micanopy.

The developers spoke first but said they would wait until the end of the public comment to make a rebuttal. The developers added they were keeping a lot of the trees around their development. To preserve them and use them as buffer zones to other businesses and homes that are near the proposed development area.

Many residents of Micanopy said they don’t want the Dollar General, and the building’s architecture won’t match others in Micanopy. They also added SE Tuscawilla Rd is a scenic route so no 18-wheelers will be able to use it unless Dollar General decides to use US HWY 441.

They made the case that the parking lot only having 30 spaces will be a public safety hazard.

We’ll keep you updated on the developmental review committee’s decision on this issue.

