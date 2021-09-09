Alachua County setting deadline to register to vote in city commission special election

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Supervisors of Elections Office is setting a deadline for voters to register for the upcoming special election.

October 18 is the last day voters can register to take part in the special election.

Early voting drop boxes will be open on November 12 through November 15, as well as on election day which is November 16.

Residents will be voting to replace outgoing Gainesville city commissioner Gail Johnson.

RELATED STORIES:

Johnson is expected to vacate her seat on September 30th.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.