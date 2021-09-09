Advertisement

Alachua County setting deadline to register to vote in city commission special election

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Supervisors of Elections Office is setting a deadline for voters to register for the upcoming special election.

October 18 is the last day voters can register to take part in the special election.

Early voting drop boxes will be open on November 12 through November 15, as well as on election day which is November 16.

Residents will be voting to replace outgoing Gainesville city commissioner Gail Johnson.

Johnson is expected to vacate her seat on September 30th.

