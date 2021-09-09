“It’s been pretty crazy to be honest”: Buchholz High School students grow frustrated with bomb threats

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Buchholz High School students are growing frustrated following their fourth evacuation of the school year due to bomb threats.

Junior Casey Castaldo said he is worried the distractions are putting his grades in danger.

“I’m sitting in my classes doing my work and an announcement comes on and it’s like ‘guess what we get to evacuate again,” said Castaldo. “It’s kinda annoying because I haven’t been to my sixth-period class in a while and especially like me when you’re taking a bunch of ap’s and you’re trying to get a bright futures scholarship. You need to be in class and you need to be doing your work.”

Freshman Alayna Combass said she was terrified during the first threat, but now she says the evacuations are almost routine.

“It’s been pretty crazy to be honest,” said Combass. “It’s not something we were expecting at all at least not what I was expecting my first year of high school.”

The first threat was called into Buchholz High School on August 19th.The other two were called in last week and the fourth threat was called in on Tuesday. Each time deputies searched the school they found nothing.

Alachua County Sherriff’s Office Public Information Officer, Lt. Kaley Behl said bogus threats are wasting county, state, and federal resources. Adding anywhere between nine to 21 initial response units have been sent out to the school each time.

“It affects everyone when you have bus drivers trying to get students out of there, direct traffic control to get people evacuated in an appropriate manner, a safe and effective manner. And again all the resources that go into just doing the investigation and execution of it.”

Behl adds a false bomb threat is a felony punishable for up to 15 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Freshman Jacquael Walker said he’s tired of the hassle.

“Now going forward what I hope happens is it just stops,” said Walker.”I don’t know who it is and I’m not trying to get caught in the middle of anything I just wanna focus on school.”

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the suspect’s arrest.

