Florida quarterback Emory Jones self-evaluating after first career start

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Step one towards improvement is always being able to look in the mirror.

Following an up and down first career start, Florida redshirt junior Emory Jones said he planned to watch the game film immediately.

Jones has been honest with himself in the days since the Gators’ opening win over Florida Atlantic. He completed 17 of 27 passes as Florida primarily dominated on the ground against the Owls, rushing for 400 yards as a team. Jones, however, was also responsible for three turnovers, including one on downs.

It’s worth noting, Jones has been in Anthony Richardson’s position before as the change of pace backup quarterback and understands its value. Dan Mullen plans to keep playing both QB’s on Saturday against South Florida, and Jones knows he’ll have to be ready to change on the fly.

“It’s totally different when you know you’re going to be out there, to come back out and be there and locked in on every play,” said Jones, referring to his role as starter. “I’ve been on the other side of it, coming out and back in it doesn’t faze me that much.”

“There’s a lot you can get out of it,” said Mullen. “It can affect the rhythm of your team, it can affect the rhythm of your players but one of the most important things is that the guys know what the plan is, there’s not a shock or a surprise.”

Richardson completed three of eight passes against the Owls for 40 yards, and added 160 yards rushing.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.