Advertisement

Florida’s GOP-backed ‘anti-riot’ law blocked by judge

The judge found the law championed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis “vague and overbroad” and...
The judge found the law championed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis “vague and overbroad” and amounted to an assault on First Amendment rights.(Source: WESH via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that Florida’s new “anti-riot” law championed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis as a way to quell violent protests is unconstitutional and cannot be enforced.

The decision Thursday by U.S. District Judge Mark Walker in Tallahassee found the recently enacted law “vague and overbroad” and amounted to an assault on First Amendment rights of free speech and assembly as well as due process protections.

DeSantis can appeal the ruling.

The lawsuit was filed by the NAACP Florida State Conference, Dream Defenders, Black Lives Matter Alliance Broward and other groups who argued the law is intended to halt protests by Black people and other minorities.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City Clerk Omichele Gainey and City Attorney Nicolle Shalley
Two Gainesville city charter officers resign, mayor responds
Former NFL star and Gainesville native Clinton Portis pleads guilty
Former NFL star and Gainesville native Clinton Portis pleads guilty on Fraud Charges
Alachua County mask sign
Alachua County commissioners extend emergency order, approve enforcement fines
Alachua city commissioner tests positive for COVID-19
Alachua city commissioner tests positive for COVID-19

Latest News

Michael Constantine attends the premiere of 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2' at the AMC Loews...
‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding’ actor Michael Constantine dies at age 94
In this still image taken from Law & Crime Network court video, real estate heir Robert Durst...
Prosecutor says ‘cadaver’ note proves Durst killed friend
UF Health reports 149 positive cases at their facilities.
UF Health Shands gives biweekly COVID update
shands update
SHANDS covid update- clipped version
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans