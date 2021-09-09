Former public school teacher Matt Howland filed to run for the Gainesville City Commissioner

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The first candidate has thrown his hat in the ring to replace Gail Johnson as a Gainesville City Commissioner.

Former public school teacher, entrepreneur, and nonprofit organizer Matt Howland has filed to run for the at-large seat that will be vacant at the end of the month.

Howland wrote that the “commission should focus on local issues such as utility rates, safe streets, responsible development, and investment in downtown and East Gainesville.”

The special election is set for November 16th

