A Gainesville man involved in a 2020 drive-by shooting gets two life sentences
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man got two consecutive life sentences for a drive-by shooting.
James Marshall was found guilty of a count each of first degree attempted murder and second degree attempted murder.
In July of 2020, Alachua County deputies responded to a shooting in Southwest Gainesville.
Deputies say James and Brendan Marshall fired guns into another car.
Two victims were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds.
