A Gainesville man involved in a 2020 drive-by shooting gets two life sentences

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man got two consecutive life sentences for a drive-by shooting.

James Marshall was found guilty of a count each of first degree attempted murder and second degree attempted murder.

In July of 2020, Alachua County deputies responded to a shooting in Southwest Gainesville.

Deputies say James and Brendan Marshall fired guns into another car.

Two victims were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

TRENDING STORY: “It’s been pretty crazy to be honest”: Buchholz High School students grow frustrated with bomb threats

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.