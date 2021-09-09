Advertisement

A Gainesville man involved in a 2020 drive-by shooting gets two life sentences

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man got two consecutive life sentences for a drive-by shooting.

James Marshall was found guilty of a count each of first degree attempted murder and second degree attempted murder.

In July of 2020, Alachua County deputies responded to a shooting in Southwest Gainesville.

Deputies say James and Brendan Marshall fired guns into another car.

Two victims were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

TRENDING STORY: “It’s been pretty crazy to be honest”: Buchholz High School students grow frustrated with bomb threats

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

City Clerk Omichele Gainey and City Attorney Nicolle Shalley
Two Gainesville city charter officers resign, mayor responds
Former NFL star and Gainesville native Clinton Portis pleads guilty
Former NFL star and Gainesville native Clinton Portis pleads guilty on Fraud Charges
Alachua County mask sign
Alachua County commissioners extend emergency order, approve enforcement fines
Alachua city commissioner tests positive for COVID-19
Alachua city commissioner tests positive for COVID-19
High School Football in NCFL
Poll: Vote for the high school football play of the week

Latest News

James Marshall
A Gainesville man involved in a 2020 drive-by shooting gets two life sentences
The National Transportation Safety Board releases accident report on Lake Weir plane crash
The National Transportation Safety Board has released their accident report on Lake Weir plane crash
The National Transportation Safety Board releases accident report on Lake Weir plane crash
The National Transportation Safety Board releases accident report on Lake Weir plane crash
WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST
WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST