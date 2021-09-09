Advertisement

Gator Football home game against Alabama sold out

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Gators’ upcoming home game versus Alabama is sold-out.

The Gator Ticket Office announced that all tickets are sold.

Officials with the University of Florida Athletic Association say fans can now get into the game two hours before kickoff.

The Gators take on the Crimson Tide Saturday September 18.

