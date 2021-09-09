Gator Football home game against Alabama sold out

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Gators’ upcoming home game versus Alabama is sold-out.

The Gator Ticket Office announced that all tickets are sold.

Officials with the University of Florida Athletic Association say fans can now get into the game two hours before kickoff.

The Gators take on the Crimson Tide Saturday September 18.

