Advertisement

Governor DeSantis files appeal on mask mandates

Lawyers for Governor Ron DeSantis filed an emergency appeal to restore the state’s ban on...
Lawyers for Governor Ron DeSantis filed an emergency appeal to restore the state’s ban on school mask mandates.(WCJB FILE)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Lawyers for Governor Ron DeSantis filed an emergency appeal to restore the state’s ban on school mask mandates.

The Governor’s legal team is asking the first district court of appeals to reinstate a stay on school mask mandates while the lawsuit is pending. This comes after a Leon County Circuit Judge ruled against DeSantis’ original appeal, allowing school districts to continue requiring masks on campus.

Parents from around the state, including Alachua County brought the lawsuit forward.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

City Clerk Omichele Gainey and City Attorney Nicolle Shalley
Two Gainesville city charter officers resign, mayor responds
Former NFL star and Gainesville native Clinton Portis pleads guilty
Former NFL star and Gainesville native Clinton Portis pleads guilty on Fraud Charges
Alachua County mask sign
Alachua County commissioners extend emergency order, approve enforcement fines
Alachua city commissioner tests positive for COVID-19
Alachua city commissioner tests positive for COVID-19

Latest News

During this temporary closure police services are still being offered. 9-1-1 dispatch is still...
OPD lobby closed due to COVID-19, residents concerned about safety
The president is preparing to outline his strategy to curb the delta variant and increase...
Biden has 6-pillar plan to fight COVID-19
Officials took three mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics off the streets after workers were...
Mobile vaccine clinics harassed, vandalized in Colorado
The study was supported by a grant from the Gainesville based foundation “Tyler’s hope for a...
UF Health researchers say the drug used to treat HIV positive patients could potentially help people with neurological disorders