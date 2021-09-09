Governor DeSantis files appeal on mask mandates

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Lawyers for Governor Ron DeSantis filed an emergency appeal to restore the state’s ban on school mask mandates.

The Governor’s legal team is asking the first district court of appeals to reinstate a stay on school mask mandates while the lawsuit is pending. This comes after a Leon County Circuit Judge ruled against DeSantis’ original appeal, allowing school districts to continue requiring masks on campus.

Parents from around the state, including Alachua County brought the lawsuit forward.

