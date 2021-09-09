Lake City Councilman Chris Greene suddenly submits letter of resignation

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In the midst of turmoil over whether to keep the city manager, a member of the Lake City Council is stepping down.

Councilman Chris Greene submitted his letter of resignation Thursday. His resignation letter, as seen below, is one sentence long.

Chris Greene resignation (WCJB File)

Greene represented the District 14 seat.

