Lake City Police and Fire Department host 9/11 20th Anniversary Commemoration

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lake City Police and Fire Department is hosting a 9/11 20th Anniversary Commemoration.

The event begins at 8:30 a.m. at the Lake City Police and Fire Department.

Florida House of Representatives Chuck Brannan is the guest speaker.

This is a public event and will also be available on Facebook Live.

TRENDING STORY: Two Gainesville city charter officers resign, mayor responds

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.