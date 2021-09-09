Lake City Police and Fire Department host 9/11 20th Anniversary Commemoration
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 6:58 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lake City Police and Fire Department is hosting a 9/11 20th Anniversary Commemoration.
The event begins at 8:30 a.m. at the Lake City Police and Fire Department.
Florida House of Representatives Chuck Brannan is the guest speaker.
This is a public event and will also be available on Facebook Live.
