Lake City Police and Fire Department host 9/11 20th Anniversary Commemoration

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 6:58 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lake City Police and Fire Department is hosting a 9/11 20th Anniversary Commemoration.

The event begins at 8:30 a.m. at the Lake City Police and Fire Department.

Florida House of Representatives Chuck Brannan is the guest speaker.

This is a public event and will also be available on Facebook Live.

