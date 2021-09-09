The National Transportation Safety Board has released their accident report on Lake Weir plane crash
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
OCKLAWAHA, Fla. (WCJB) - The National Transportation Safety Board has released their accident report on August’s deadly plane crash in Marion County.
On the afternoon of Monday, August 9, an amateur-built plane crashed near Ocklawaha killing the pilot and passenger.
A witness who recorded the crash said the plane had been performing loops and rolls over Lake Weir.
When the plane took a nosedive the pilot ejected and deployed his parachute.
According to the report, the pilot and passenger were friends.
