The National Transportation Safety Board has released their accident report on Lake Weir plane crash

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCKLAWAHA, Fla. (WCJB) - The National Transportation Safety Board has released their accident report on August’s deadly plane crash in Marion County.

On the afternoon of Monday, August 9, an amateur-built plane crashed near Ocklawaha killing the pilot and passenger.

A witness who recorded the crash said the plane had been performing loops and rolls over Lake Weir.

When the plane took a nosedive the pilot ejected and deployed his parachute.

According to the report, the pilot and passenger were friends.

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.