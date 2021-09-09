Advertisement

New City of Hawthorne City Manager plans to help the city grow

New City of Hawthorne City Manager plans to help the city grow
New City of Hawthorne City Manager plans to help the city grow(WCJB)
By Camille Syed
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) -The City of Hawthorne has a new city manager. Wendy Sapp has served as interim city manager since late June.

She permanently began serving the Hawthorne community on Aug. 26.

The commission met today to approve Sapp’s proposed budget.

Related story: Hawthorne City Commissioners select new City Manager

She said she plans to focus on expanding downtown Hawthorne.

“Hopefully what we can do is grow Hawthorne responsibly and get the businesses and the community members in here and really get some foundation to grow but responsibly grow,” Sapp said. “I think the citizens really want that especially in the Downtown area.”

She is not the only newcomer to the city, Jacquelyn Randall was appointed mayor in late July.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Former NFL star and Gainesville native Clinton Portis pleads guilty
Former NFL star and Gainesville native Clinton Portis pleads guilty on Fraud Charges
Man in Gainesville arrested after throwing punch during argument
Student arrested in Gainesville for argument leading to a fight
Lake City interim city manager speaks out after learning she’s to be evaluated
TV20 EXCLUSIVE: Lake City Interim City Manager speaks out after learning she’s to be evaluated
A Florida road is known locally for its pothole problem, and residents are tired of waiting to...
Tree planted in pothole in protest of road conditions
High School Football in NCFL
Poll: Vote for the high school football play of the week

Latest News

Florida football home game against Alabama sold out
Gator Football home game against Alabama sold out
Alachua County setting deadline to register to vote in special election
Alachua County setting deadline to register to vote in city commission special election
UF professor discusses lasting impacts of 9/11 ahead of the 20th anniversary
UF professor discusses lasting impacts of 9/11 ahead of the 20th anniversary
ALACHUA COUNTY COVID-19 SIGN
Alachua County commissioners extend emergency order, approve enforcement fines