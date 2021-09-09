New City of Hawthorne City Manager plans to help the city grow

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) -The City of Hawthorne has a new city manager. Wendy Sapp has served as interim city manager since late June.

She permanently began serving the Hawthorne community on Aug. 26.

The commission met today to approve Sapp’s proposed budget.

She said she plans to focus on expanding downtown Hawthorne.

“Hopefully what we can do is grow Hawthorne responsibly and get the businesses and the community members in here and really get some foundation to grow but responsibly grow,” Sapp said. “I think the citizens really want that especially in the Downtown area.”

She is not the only newcomer to the city, Jacquelyn Randall was appointed mayor in late July.

