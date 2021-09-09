Advertisement

The Northwest Baptist Church hosts a snack food collection for healthcare workers

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Northwest Baptist Church in Gainesville is hosting a snack food collection drive to support local healthcare workers

The food drive will be Thursday from 10 a.m. till 2 p.m. and Friday from 4 p.m. till 7 p.m. at Northwest Baptist Church.

They ask for people to purchase pre-packaged snack food items and drop them off at the church.

Suggested snack items include: Goldfish, Cheez-Its, nuts, fruit cups, beef jerky, graham crackers, microwavable soups, microwavable popcorn, raisins, trail mix, potato chips, Cheetos, Doritos, granola bars, chocolates, malt & cheese crackers, and packets of tuna fish and crackers.

