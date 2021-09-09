The Northwest Baptist Church hosts a snack food collection for healthcare workers

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Northwest Baptist Church in Gainesville is hosting a snack food collection drive to support local healthcare workers

The food drive will be Thursday from 10 a.m. till 2 p.m. and Friday from 4 p.m. till 7 p.m. at Northwest Baptist Church.

They ask for people to purchase pre-packaged snack food items and drop them off at the church.

Suggested snack items include: Goldfish, Cheez-Its, nuts, fruit cups, beef jerky, graham crackers, microwavable soups, microwavable popcorn, raisins, trail mix, potato chips, Cheetos, Doritos, granola bars, chocolates, malt & cheese crackers, and packets of tuna fish and crackers.

