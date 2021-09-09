OPD lobby closed due to COVID-19, residents concerned about safety

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala Police Department lobby closed on Tuesday due to COVID-19.

Officials said police are still available to respond to emergencies during this time.

Officials said multiple employees, including sworn officers, are out sick.

“We must be able to respond to emergencies and we also don’t want any additional personnel in our headquarters getting sick,” OPD Public Information Officer, Jeff Walczak said.

Florida is now at 57 line of duty deaths from the virus, according to the Fraternal Order of Police.

“In our headquarters we have 9-1-1 dispatchers, we have records technicians, other staff so with all of that in mind, we temporarily modified our lobby operations,” Walczak said.

They’re anticipating that the lobby will be back open for normal business hours in as little as two weeks, once those employees are feeling better.

OPD’S lobby has been closed weekends and after 5p.m. for several years.

During this temporary closure police services are still being offered.

9-1-1 dispatch is still accepting calls, records requests are still being made and if you do come to OPD headquarters you can still get in touch with an officer.

But some residents on Facebook said, they’re concerned about safety, referring to a case from 2004 where a woman was shot and killed by her estranged husband.

Debra Vazquez filed for divorce from her husband Jose in Feb. before the Fourth of July shooting.

The argument that ended her life began at a Walmart, and ended in the OPD parking lot.

She was killed on a Sunday, outside of normal business hours.

